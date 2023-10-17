Parnassus Investments LLC Has $796.11 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.17% of Sherwin-Williams worth $796,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.97. The stock had a trading volume of 153,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,558. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

