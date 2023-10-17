Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,799 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.58% of CME Group worth $1,051,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.22. 212,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,332. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.