Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 41,917 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $704,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $210.24. 664,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.91. The company has a market cap of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $204.73 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

