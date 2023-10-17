Parnassus Investments LLC Invests $81.61 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,491,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,605,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 70,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,026. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

