Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 151,285 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,285 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Agilent Technologies worth $272,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.01. 510,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.