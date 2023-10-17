Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 648.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,253 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $118,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,466. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.91.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.64.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

