Parnassus Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 761,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,092 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $171,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.14. 295,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -449.21, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.25. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $252.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,048.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $810,137.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,048.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

