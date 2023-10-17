Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 8,140,258 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,140,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $96,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.