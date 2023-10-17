PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 940,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,357 shares during the period. PDF Solutions accounts for 14.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $42,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PDFS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.66. 18,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,158. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.50. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

