Pepe (PEPE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $280.29 Million

Pepe (PEPE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe has a market capitalization of $280.29 million and approximately $60.44 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

About Pepe

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000067 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $66,700,453.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

