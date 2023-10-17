PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $161.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after purchasing an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after buying an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

