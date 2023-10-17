Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 132,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 82,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $33.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

