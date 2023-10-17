Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,594 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.42.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

