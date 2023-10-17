Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $86.07

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.07 and last traded at $86.13, with a volume of 23161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.84.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

