Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.48% of Planet Fitness worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.1% in the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 327,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 57,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 41.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

