Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PL. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 130.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

PL stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $651.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Labs PBC

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,630 in the last 90 days. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.