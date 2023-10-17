Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.