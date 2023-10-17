Principle Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 110,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 149,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

