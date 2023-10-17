Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $18.59 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.75. 653,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

