Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 474,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,642. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

