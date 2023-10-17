Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.09 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 625,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,372. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

