Principle Wealth Partners LLC Invests $13.96 Million in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 466,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,000. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF comprises 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS SMOT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,849 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

