Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,133,777. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

