Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,789 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,789 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.5% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.06.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.2 %

PFE traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 14,727,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,763,510. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.