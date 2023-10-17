Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 7,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,096,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,954,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,325,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,446,395,000 after buying an additional 3,448,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,022,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,105,742,000 after buying an additional 339,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,736,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

