ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ProFrac

ProFrac Price Performance

ProFrac stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. ProFrac has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProFrac will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProFrac by 1,789.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.