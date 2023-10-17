Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.58-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.58-5.60 EPS.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $110.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. Prologis has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 91.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,284,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,125,000 after acquiring an additional 993,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.