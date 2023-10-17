Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get Prothena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTA

Prothena Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.43. Prothena has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,364,590. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.