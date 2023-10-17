Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

