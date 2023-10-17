Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $305.80.

NYSE:PSA opened at $275.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $254.87 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

