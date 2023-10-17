PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $1,742,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 467,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,639,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
