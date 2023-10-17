PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. PVH accounts for about 2.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PVH worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 172,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

