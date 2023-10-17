QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 450.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 450.40 ($5.50).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.13) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

QQ stock opened at GBX 337 ($4.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 343.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.15, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.21.

In other QinetiQ Group news, insider Steve Wadey sold 195,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £672,836.25 ($821,834.92). Company insiders own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.