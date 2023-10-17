Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $228.95 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Qtum has a total market cap of $228.95 million and $24.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.19 or 0.00007697 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.55 or 0.05542109 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00032242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00022713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

