QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $132,513.60 and $571.82 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,383.67 or 0.99968287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002230 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00112354 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $571.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.