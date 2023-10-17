Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$37.50 to C$36.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.75.

TSE QBR.B opened at C$29.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$23.99 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.01.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

