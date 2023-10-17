Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

