Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.25. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.
Ramaco Resources Trading Up 13.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.
Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.