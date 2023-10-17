Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Up to $11.93

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $12.25. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 3,259 shares traded.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 13.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.47 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

