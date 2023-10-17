Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.47

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 320903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

