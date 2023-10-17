Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 3.14.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $385.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 379,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

