Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.24.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $16.54 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

