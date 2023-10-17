ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ResMed were worth $21,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $663,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RMD opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $830,536.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,763,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

