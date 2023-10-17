Reviewing eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eBullion and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBullion N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

eBullion has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for eBullion and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBullion 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than eBullion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eBullion and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBullion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BTCS $1.31 million 9.94 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.60

eBullion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats eBullion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBullion

(Get Free Report)

eBullion, Inc. provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

