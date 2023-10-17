Reviewing Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Spectra7 Microsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.85%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million 8.02 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.43 Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -0.87

This table compares Transphorm and Spectra7 Microsystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectra7 Microsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectra7 Microsystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Spectra7 Microsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

