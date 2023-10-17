Revvity, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:RVTY)

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Revvity has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. Revvity has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

