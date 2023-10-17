RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.52.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $537,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 25.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

