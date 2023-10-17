Royal Bank of Canada Cuts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$66.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MTY. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$69.50 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.14.

MTY stock opened at C$50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$49.91 and a 12 month high of C$73.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.99.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.48. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of C$298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$276.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.1106624 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

