Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
