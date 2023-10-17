Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.78 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38.

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

