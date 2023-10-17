Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,804 shares of company stock valued at $141,924,969. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

NYSE:CRM opened at $208.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.89 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

