Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 551,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 49,781 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

